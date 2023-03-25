Speak Out: March 25, 2023

As it tackled the backlash from the Congress party over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that the Congress had carried out a hit job in Gandhi’s case, and that his legal advisors had given him bad advice, even as they continued to attack Gandhi. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan asked why could the lawyers in the midst of the Congress not help Gandhi. “Your party has legal luminaries, in fact yesterday, former Congress leader Kapil Sibal said that conviction will lead to immediate disqualification,” Pradhan said. Pradhan also reminded Gandhi of the infamous episode in 2013 when Gandhi tore a copy of the ordinance during a press conference by Congress leader Ajay Maken which sought to overturn the Lily Thomas vs Union of India case which granted a period of three months to convicted lawmakers to appeal before disqualification from an assembly of Parliament. 

He also added, "Congress party, especially Rahul's family, wants a separate IPC for him. Under this IPC, he shouldn't be convicted. They want a separate judiciary for him. However, they fail to understand that in a democracy the law is equal for all."

