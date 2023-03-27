Speak Out: March 26, 2023

Speak Out: March 26, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 27 2023, 06:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2023, 06:58 ist

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee can do no wrong as she is like a god, West Bengal minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said on Sunday, asserting that even priests sometimes turn out to be thieves, but not gods. Chattopadhyay's comments, which triggered a controversy, came as the TMC battles allegations of irregularities in school recruitments with several of its top-rung leaders, including former education minister Partha Chatterjee, arrested.

