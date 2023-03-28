Speak Out: March 28, 2023

The BJP on Monday slammed the Congress, asking it to "do serious introspection" and ponder over what is acceptable in a political and legal system. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's comments came amidst escalated agitation by the Congress over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha and the Adani issue.
Puri also slammed the Gandhis for invoking Lord Ram and Savarkar in their arguments. "The other day he said 'I will not apologise because I am not Savarkar'. Do you know the contribution of people like Savarkar ji?You are getting, as I said, getting an ass to run a horse's race," he told reporters in Parliament complex.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Scientists find water inside glass beads on the Moon
'Grim' criminal abuse of ChatGPT is coming: Europol
Cheetah Sasha dies due to kidney ailment in MP's Kuno
'Dungeons and Dragons' aims to recapture 80s film magic
Pandemic pets propel rise of a $500 bn global market
Artists fight AI programs that copy their styles