Speak Out: March 28, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 28 2023, 06:55 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2023, 06:55 ist

The BJP on Monday slammed the Congress, asking it to "do serious introspection" and ponder over what is acceptable in a political and legal system. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's comments came amidst escalated agitation by the Congress over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha and the Adani issue.

Puri also slammed the Gandhis for invoking Lord Ram and Savarkar in their arguments. "The other day he said 'I will not apologise because I am not Savarkar'. Do you know the contribution of people like Savarkar ji?You are getting, as I said, getting an ass to run a horse's race," he told reporters in Parliament complex.

Speak Out
Hardeep Puri
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi Disqualification
Congress
BJP
Vinayak Damodar Savarkar

