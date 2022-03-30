Speak Out: March 30, 2022

A full-blown war between Russia and Ukraine impacted almost all economies in the world but a fast recovery in the Indian economy will lead to sustained economic growth, going forward, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Tuesday in the Rajya Sabha.

