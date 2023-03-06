Speak Out: March 6, 2023

The BJP Sunday hit back at Opposition leaders over their allegation of misuse of probe agencies against them, saying they believe that corruption is their right in power and claimed that many of them face graft charges.
BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said while his party stands for the country's all-around progress, the opposition parties stand for "protecting each other from corruption charges".
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Harris seals UP Warriorz win vs Gujarat Giants
Lethal Liverpool smash Manchester United
Verstappen wins season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix
1.5 million tulips to bloom in Srinagar Tulip Garden
How ChatGPT has performed across tests
Ten deadliest earthquakes in past 100 years
The retention problem: Women in tech being driven out
Chris Rock hits back at Will Smith in Netflix special
6L Olive Ridley turtles lay eggs in Rushikulya, Odisha
The phenomenal Phnom Penh