Speak Out: March 6, 2023

Speak Out: March 6, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 06 2023, 03:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2023, 03:37 ist

The BJP Sunday hit back at Opposition leaders over their allegation of misuse of probe agencies against them, saying they believe that corruption is their right in power and claimed that many of them face graft charges.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said while his party stands for the country's all-around progress, the opposition parties stand for "protecting each other from corruption charges".

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Speak Out
Opposition
Indian Politics
AAP

What's Brewing

Harris seals UP Warriorz win vs Gujarat Giants

Harris seals UP Warriorz win vs Gujarat Giants

Lethal Liverpool smash Manchester United

Lethal Liverpool smash Manchester United

Verstappen wins season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix

Verstappen wins season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix

1.5 million tulips to bloom in Srinagar Tulip Garden

1.5 million tulips to bloom in Srinagar Tulip Garden

How ChatGPT has performed across tests

How ChatGPT has performed across tests

Ten deadliest earthquakes in past 100 years

Ten deadliest earthquakes in past 100 years

The retention problem: Women in tech being driven out

The retention problem: Women in tech being driven out

Chris Rock hits back at Will Smith in Netflix special

Chris Rock hits back at Will Smith in Netflix special

6L Olive Ridley turtles lay eggs in Rushikulya, Odisha

6L Olive Ridley turtles lay eggs in Rushikulya, Odisha

The phenomenal Phnom Penh

The phenomenal Phnom Penh

 