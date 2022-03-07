Speak Out: March 7, 2022

Accusing the previous governments of the state of not paying attention to the medical education sector, Chief Minister Adityanath said, "The reason you people had to go to Ukraine for medical studies is that the attention that should have been paid to the medical infrastructure after independence was not given."
