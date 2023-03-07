Speak Out: March 7, 2023

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has accused the British rulers of ruining India's education system and said "70 per cent" of the population was literate before they dominated the country.
He said the education system which existed in India when the British started to rule the country not only made people self-reliant and employable, but was also a medium of knowledge. But the British rulers ruined that system, Bhagwat said.
