Speak Out: March 8, 2023

Addressing an in-conversation session at the Chatham House think tank in London on Monday evening to round off his week-long UK tour, the MP from Kerala's Wayanad once again claimed that Israeli software Pegasus was planted on his phone as he accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to silence dissent in India.
"To put it in perspective, if you look at the time from Independence to now, the Congress party has been in power for the majority of the time," Gandhi said.
