Speak Out: March 9, 2023

Upping the ante against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the arrest of his then deputy Manish Sisodia, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Sunday that he has decided not to allow any non-BJP government function smoothly in states.

The prime minister of a country is supposed to be "a father figure" for the nation but creating rift in non-BJP parties and toppling their governments in states by misusing the central agencies has become the "working style" of Prime Minister Modi, he charged.

