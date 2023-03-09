Speak Out: March 9, 2023

Speak Out: March 9, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 09 2023, 03:29 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2023, 03:29 ist

Upping the ante against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the arrest of his then deputy Manish Sisodia, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Sunday that he has decided not to allow any non-BJP government function smoothly in states.

The prime minister of a country is supposed to be "a father figure" for the nation but creating rift in non-BJP parties and toppling their governments in states by misusing the central agencies has become the "working style" of Prime Minister Modi, he charged.

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Arvind Kejriwal
Narendra Modi
Manish Sisodia
Speak Out

Related videos

What's Brewing

Zelenskyy calls for 'democratic success' in Georgia

Zelenskyy calls for 'democratic success' in Georgia

Deprivation amid rise in K’taka human development index

Deprivation amid rise in K’taka human development index

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity

Women are going gray. Get over it

Women are going gray. Get over it

Gujarat Giants beat RCB by 11 runs, secure 1st WPL win

Gujarat Giants beat RCB by 11 runs, secure 1st WPL win

MP fossil find throws light on croc ancestors

MP fossil find throws light on croc ancestors

No Holi in over 100 villages in Uttarakhand: Here's why

No Holi in over 100 villages in Uttarakhand: Here's why

Air India has the largest number of female pilots

Air India has the largest number of female pilots

Rohit calls Shastri's criticism 'absolutely rubbish'

Rohit calls Shastri's criticism 'absolutely rubbish'

Man set on fire for sprinkling colour during Holi

Man set on fire for sprinkling colour during Holi

 