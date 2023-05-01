Speak Out: May 01, 2023

Speak Out: May 01, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 01 2023, 06:25 ist
  • updated: May 01 2023, 06:25 ist

WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by India's top wrestlers, on Sunday claimed the athletes' protest at Jantar Mantar is being driven by the politicians from day one. Speaking to reporters on Sunday at his residence in Bishnoharpur in Uttar Pradesh, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh targeted Punia.

“This whole conspiracy was hatched by Congress leader Deepender Hooda and wrestler Bajrang Punia. We have an audio to prove this that will be handed over to the Delhi Police when the time comes," he claimed. Asked about Priyanka Gandhi's participation in the protest, Singh claimed, "She does not know the facts. Deepender Hooda, the architect of this conspiracy, brought her to the protest site.

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
WFI
Speak Out

Related videos

What's Brewing

Medical bills heavy? Bring down the out-of-pocket costs

Medical bills heavy? Bring down the out-of-pocket costs

Pakodanomics is the new economics 

Pakodanomics is the new economics 

A wallet of candies

A wallet of candies

As India greys, care economy blooms

As India greys, care economy blooms

Kochi Water Metro ferries over 10,000 on Sunday

Kochi Water Metro ferries over 10,000 on Sunday

Messi steals show at Kerala's Thrissur Pooram

Messi steals show at Kerala's Thrissur Pooram

100th Mann Ki Baat: Heritage sites get ready for shows

100th Mann Ki Baat: Heritage sites get ready for shows

Napoli ready to end 33-year long wait for Italian title

Napoli ready to end 33-year long wait for Italian title

Korean waves whet an appetite for curls

Korean waves whet an appetite for curls

Understanding Patanjali’s philosophy of Yoga

Understanding Patanjali’s philosophy of Yoga

 