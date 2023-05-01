Speak Out: May 01, 2023

WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by India's top wrestlers, on Sunday claimed the athletes' protest at Jantar Mantar is being driven by the politicians from day one. Speaking to reporters on Sunday at his residence in Bishnoharpur in Uttar Pradesh, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh targeted Punia.

“This whole conspiracy was hatched by Congress leader Deepender Hooda and wrestler Bajrang Punia. We have an audio to prove this that will be handed over to the Delhi Police when the time comes," he claimed. Asked about Priyanka Gandhi's participation in the protest, Singh claimed, "She does not know the facts. Deepender Hooda, the architect of this conspiracy, brought her to the protest site.

