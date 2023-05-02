Speak Out: May 02, 2023

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the BJP government focused on development rather than 'appeasement', which has improved the standard of living in the state.

Addressing an election meeting in Moradabad, he said there is no “mafia raj” in Uttar Pradesh -- goons who moved around proudly are now begging for mercy. The chief minister also spoke at a rally in Pratapgarh, ahead of the two-phase urban local body elections in the state on April 4 and 11. Votes will be counted on April 13.

