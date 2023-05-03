Speak Out: May 03, 2023

Speak Out: May 03, 2023

DHNS 
DHNS ,
  • May 03 2023, 06:40 ist
  • updated: May 03 2023, 06:40 ist

Taking serious note of the "plummeting level of campaign discourse" during electioneering in Karnataka, the Election Commission on Tuesday asked political parties and their star campaigners to exercise caution and restraint in their utterances and not to vitiate the election atmosphere.

The EC advisory came amid the use of barbs such as 'poisonous snake', 'vishkanya' and 'nalayak' by leaders of Congress and BJP against each other in the run-up to the Karnataka assembly elections on May 10.

Piyush Goyal
Speak Out
Election Commission of India

