Speak Out: May 04, 2023

DHNS 
DHNS ,
  • May 04 2023, 06:53 ist
  • updated: May 04 2023, 06:53 ist

BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya claimed on Wednesday that Karnataka will have “goonda raj, mafia raj, Islamisation and terror situation” if the Congress comes to power. 

Addressing a news conference, Surya attacked the Congress’ manifesto that promises “decisive action including a ban” on organisations such as the Bajrang Dal and the PFI. 

“Bajrang Dal is a cultural and nationalist organisation, unlike the PFI which is a terror organisation. Dal is the first line of defence of the Hindu community in many parts of Karnataka's coastal districts. By calling for a ban on it, they have insulted Hindus and Hanuman devotees,” Surya, the Bangalore South MP, said. 

Surya said the BJP leaders are objecting to "false equivalence" between PFI and the Bajrang Dal. "We do not support moral policing. But to give a comparison here, Bajrang Dal is accused of moral policing while the PFI is accused of waging war against the state. Can these two be equated?" he asked. 

BJP
Tejasvi Surya
Bajrang Dal
PFI
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Congress
