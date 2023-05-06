Speak Out: May 06, 2023

Speak Out: May 06, 2023

  • May 06 2023, 06:29 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 06:29 ist

Much on expected lines, Sharad Pawar on Friday withdrew his resignation as the President of the Nationalist Congress Party - ending the three-day-long political drama in Maharashtra. 

However, the 82-year-old Pawar, who founded and heads the 24-year-old NCP, called for a succession plan and hinted at organisational changes and creating new leadership in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections. 

Celebrations broke out at NCP offices across the state as soon as ‘saheb’, as he is lovingly called, announced the withdrawal of his resignation. 

In the process, Pawar made it very clear to one and all as to who is the boss and thwarted any possible attempts of rebellion in the ranks and files and switchover to other parties including BJP. 

