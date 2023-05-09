Speak Out: May 09, 2023

As the row over Karnataka's "sovereignty" remark escalated with the BJP on Monday moving the Election Commission seeking an FIR against Sonia Gandhi and her party's derecognition, the poll panel asked the Congress to clarify and rectify the party's social media post attributed to Gandhi.
The EC sent a letter to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge after the BJP complaint regarding a tweet that appeared on the official Twitter handle of the Indian National Congress on May 6.
