Speak Out - May 1, 2021

Speak Out - May 1, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 01 2021, 04:48 ist
  • updated: May 01 2021, 04:48 ist

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday justified the delay in the start of the Covid-19 inoculation drive for citizens aged 18-44 years, basing it simply on the non-supply of vaccines.

Asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of May 1 as the start of phase 3 of the vaccination drive was a lie, Yediyurappa said: “Let’s not unnecessarily drag PM’s name. The Centre is trying out different things. Also, several countries across the world are providing help in different ways. I’m confident everything will be alright in a few days.” 

Read more.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BS Yediyurappa
Karnataka
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Narendra Modi
Speak Out

What's Brewing

DH Toon | May Day: 'Government may or may not exist'

DH Toon | May Day: 'Government may or may not exist'

A jurist with an eye for detail and an ear for jazz

A jurist with an eye for detail and an ear for jazz

Amazon emitted more CO2 than it absorbed since 2010

Amazon emitted more CO2 than it absorbed since 2010

In Pics | How the pink super moon looks from space

In Pics | How the pink super moon looks from space

The Lead: As Covid ravages India, should IPL go on?

The Lead: As Covid ravages India, should IPL go on?

Tonnes of dead fish wash up on shore of Lebanese lake

Tonnes of dead fish wash up on shore of Lebanese lake

What remains as US ends 'forever war' in Afghanistan

What remains as US ends 'forever war' in Afghanistan

RIP Soli Sorabjee: A champion of freedom of speech

RIP Soli Sorabjee: A champion of freedom of speech

Have you seen these Rishi Kapoor movies?

Have you seen these Rishi Kapoor movies?

 