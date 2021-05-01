Speak Out - May 1, 2021

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday justified the delay in the start of the Covid-19 inoculation drive for citizens aged 18-44 years, basing it simply on the non-supply of vaccines.

Asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of May 1 as the start of phase 3 of the vaccination drive was a lie, Yediyurappa said: “Let’s not unnecessarily drag PM’s name. The Centre is trying out different things. Also, several countries across the world are providing help in different ways. I’m confident everything will be alright in a few days.”

