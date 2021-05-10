Speak Out: May 10, 2021

Speak Out: May 10, 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  May 10 2021, 06:33 ist
  • updated: May 10 2021, 06:33 ist

Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta in a press conference on Sunday accused the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government and its MLAs of black marketeering life-saving Covid-19 medicines and oxygen. 

“At a time when people of Delhi are gasping for oxygen, BJP, RSS and other organisations are helping people, Delhi Governments ministers and MLAs are involved in black-marketing and hoarding of medicines and oxygen. Delhi Govt and AAP are responsible for this crisis,” he said.

Delhi has been hit hard by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic with numerous hospitals running out of oxygen and medicines to fight the deadly virus.

