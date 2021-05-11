Speak Out: May 11, 2021

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his gratitude to PM Modi and the Centre for running the 'Oxygen express' to supply the life-saving gas to hospitals across the state.

He also added that plans to set up 300 oxygen plants were under way.

“Second wave posed a new challenge before us - the demand for oxygen went up suddenly. We have to supply oxygen to Ayodhya too, from where it is being supplied to nearby districts. We are thankful to Government of India and PM Modi who is running special trains for this," he said in Ayodhya.

