Speak Out: May 11, 2023

A US jury found Donald Trump liable Tuesday for sexually abusing and defaming an American former magazine columnist and ordered the ex-president to pay her $5 million in damages.

The nine jurors rejected E Jean Carroll's accusation of rape but upheld her other complaints in the closely watched civil trial following less than three hours of deliberations. The verdict in the lawsuit is the first time Trump has faced legal consequences over sexual misconduct allegations dating back decades and involving a dozen women.

