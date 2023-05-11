Speak Out: May 11, 2023

Speak Out: May 11, 2023

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 11 2023, 05:27 ist
  • updated: May 11 2023, 05:27 ist

A US jury found Donald Trump liable Tuesday for sexually abusing and defaming an American former magazine columnist and ordered the ex-president to pay her $5 million in damages.

The nine jurors rejected E Jean Carroll's accusation of rape but upheld her other complaints in the closely watched civil trial following less than three hours of deliberations. The verdict in the lawsuit is the first time Trump has faced legal consequences over sexual misconduct allegations dating back decades and involving a dozen women.

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Speak Out
United States
Donald Trump
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

AI: Neither artificial nor intelligent

AI: Neither artificial nor intelligent

Cop asks girl 'groped' in temple to tone down complaint

Cop asks girl 'groped' in temple to tone down complaint

Sandalwood stars observe greater voter enthusiasm

Sandalwood stars observe greater voter enthusiasm

Human pangenome unveils 'new age of genetic diagnosis'

Human pangenome unveils 'new age of genetic diagnosis'

Pet lovers gatecrash seminar on stray dog menace

Pet lovers gatecrash seminar on stray dog menace

'Special 26'-style heist at jewellery shop in Delhi

'Special 26'-style heist at jewellery shop in Delhi

India eyes green hydrogen bunkering at major ports

India eyes green hydrogen bunkering at major ports

Cyclone Mocha: How and why cyclones are named?

Cyclone Mocha: How and why cyclones are named?

The films competing at the Cannes Film Festival

The films competing at the Cannes Film Festival

These microbes can digest plastic at low temperatures

These microbes can digest plastic at low temperatures

 