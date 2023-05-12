Speak Out: May 12, 2023

As they got a stamp of approval from the Supreme Court, the duo of Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis - who toppled the Maha Vikas Aghadi government 11 months ago - said on Thursday that their government is legal and the top court verdict was a further proof of that.

“Some people described our government as illegal and unconstitutional…and, today they have the answer,” said Shinde, who took over as Chief Minister on 30 June, 2022, after toppling the Thackeray-led MVA dispensation, of which he was a senior minister.

