Speak Out: May 12, 2023

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 12 2023, 06:54 ist
  • updated: May 12 2023, 06:54 ist

As they got a stamp of approval from the Supreme Court, the duo of Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis - who toppled the Maha Vikas Aghadi government 11 months ago - said on Thursday that their government is legal and the top court verdict was a further proof of that. 

“Some people described our government as illegal and unconstitutional…and, today they have the answer,” said Shinde, who took over as Chief Minister on 30 June, 2022, after toppling the Thackeray-led MVA dispensation, of which he was a senior minister. 

Speak Out
Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra
Supreme Court
India News
Eknath Shinde
BJP
MVA

