Speak Out: May 13, 2021

It is important to hold the government responsible for what is happening in the country in the wake of the second Covid wave, actor Anupam Kher said on Wednesday while asserting that public criticism towards authorities is "valid in lots of cases".
The veteran actor, who is often viewed as being close to the Narendra Modi-led government, added that it was time for the government to understand that there's more to life than image building.
