Speak Out: May 14, 2021

DH Web Desk
  May 14 2021
Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda on Thursday sought to know whether people in the government should hang themselves for their failure to produce vaccines as was directed by the court.

"The court has with good intention said everyone in the country should get vaccinated. I want to ask you if the court says tomorrow that you have to give this much (of vaccine), if it has not been produced yet, should we hang ourselves?" Gowda told reporters.

