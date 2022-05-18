Speak Out: May 18, 2022

The ‘Trishula Deekshe’ ceremony conducted for Bajrang Dal members during the ‘Shaurya Prashikshana’ training has drawn criticism from various quarters.

The eight-day ‘Shaurya Prashikshana varga’ training concluded at Sai Shankara School in Ponnampet saw MLAs M P Appacchu Ranjan, K G Bopaiah, MLC Suja Kushalappa visiting, sources told DH.

Read More