Speak Out: May 18, 2022

Speak Out: May 18, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 18 2022, 07:28 ist
  • updated: May 18 2022, 07:28 ist

The ‘Trishula Deekshe’ ceremony conducted for Bajrang Dal members during the ‘Shaurya Prashikshana’ training has drawn criticism from various quarters. 

The eight-day ‘Shaurya Prashikshana varga’ training concluded at Sai Shankara School in Ponnampet saw MLAs M P Appacchu Ranjan, K G Bopaiah, MLC Suja Kushalappa visiting, sources told DH.

Read More

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bajrang Dal
C T Ravi
India News
Indian Politics
Speak Out

What's Brewing

Global pollution kills 9 million people a year: Study

Global pollution kills 9 million people a year: Study

DH Toon | Need a video survey for poor households too!

DH Toon | Need a video survey for poor households too!

ASHA: India's foot soldiers in battle for public health

ASHA: India's foot soldiers in battle for public health

Indian-American student choked, later suspended

Indian-American student choked, later suspended

Paralysed woman’s eyelid gnawed at by ‘rats’ in Kota

Paralysed woman’s eyelid gnawed at by ‘rats’ in Kota

Cannes Film Festival 2022: Final preparations under way

Cannes Film Festival 2022: Final preparations under way

'Tesla cars, Bluetooth locks vulnerable to hackers'

'Tesla cars, Bluetooth locks vulnerable to hackers'

Landslides snap road, rail links across Northeast

Landslides snap road, rail links across Northeast

 