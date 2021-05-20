Speak Out: May 20, 2021

A day after BJP accused the Congress of designing a toolkit to malign Kumbh as a “super spreader” Covid-19 event, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on May 19 went on guns blazing over ‘defaming’, terming it a social, cultural and political conspiracy and crime.

“Defaming Kumbh Mela and Hinduism through Toolkit is a social, cultural & political conspiracy and crime. I request people doing this that they can do politics but don't insult Hindus. This country won't forgive you. I appeal to people to boycott and oppose such forces,” Ramdev said.

