Speak Out: May 20, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 20 2022, 06:39 ist
  • updated: May 20 2022, 06:39 ist

Universities should be a platform for the exchange of views and not become spaces for ideological conflict, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday.

He was addressing the inaugural session of a three-day international seminar on "Revisiting The Ideas of India from ‘Swaraj’ to ‘New India’" at the Delhi University.

India did not have a defence policy before Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power and even if it existed, it was a "shadow" of the foreign policy, Shah said.

Referring to the anti-terror surgical strikes and airstrike, the minister said that these actions showed the meaning of India's defence policy.

"Before Prime Minister Modi, India did not have a defence policy. Even if it existed, it was a shadow of foreign policy.

