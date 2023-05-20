Speak Out: May 20, 2023

Speak Out: May 20, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 20 2023, 06:21 ist
  • updated: May 20 2023, 06:21 ist

The BJP’s aggressive push for electoral gains in the South, a region where it is yet to prove its mettle, faced a significant hurdle on Saturday with its loss in its only government in the region. The loss of several sitting ministers, as well as an erosion in the key Lingayat plank has put the focus on the state unit’s infighting, and raised questions on the heft of its national leadership.

Shivraj Singh Chauhan
BJP
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
DH Speak Out
Speak Out

