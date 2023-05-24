Speak Out: May 24, 2023

Speak Out: May 24, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 24 2023, 05:40 ist
  • updated: May 24 2023, 05:40 ist

India with its vast population, thriving digital economy and technology use is poised to leverage transformative power of 5G, and in future 6G, to catapult itself to the forefront of digital innovation, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said on Tuesday.

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Speak Out
United States
5G
Digital revolution

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | The many shades of Karnataka's 'Shop of Love'

DH Toon | The many shades of Karnataka's 'Shop of Love'

This Japanese mango is priced at Rs 2.5 lakh per kg

This Japanese mango is priced at Rs 2.5 lakh per kg

Yana: Nature lovers' heaven turns haven for foreigners

Yana: Nature lovers' heaven turns haven for foreigners

Indonesia is building a new capital as Jakarta sinks

Indonesia is building a new capital as Jakarta sinks

Air conditioning can’t stop climate migration

Air conditioning can’t stop climate migration

Cheetah cub dies at Kuno; 4th death in around 2 months

Cheetah cub dies at Kuno; 4th death in around 2 months

Man's anti-ageing blood transfusion involves dad & son

Man's anti-ageing blood transfusion involves dad & son

Infosys unveils AI platform 'Infosys Topaz'

Infosys unveils AI platform 'Infosys Topaz'

Modi, Albanese rename Sydney suburb as 'Little India'

Modi, Albanese rename Sydney suburb as 'Little India'

Nepali sherpa scales Everest for record 28th time

Nepali sherpa scales Everest for record 28th time

 