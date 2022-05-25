Speak Out: May 25, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 25 2022, 05:32 ist
Senior Gujarat Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki on Tuesday stirred a controversy by claiming the ruling BJP had "deceived" Lord Ram by siphoning off funds meant for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Taking strong exception, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, who was in Gandhinagar during the day, said Solanki's comments on Lord Ram prove how much the Congress "hates" the Ram Mandir, which the saffron party leader said was the biggest centre of Hindu faith.

"When the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement began, the BJP had two seats while they (the Congress) held 414 seats in the Lok Sabha (in 1984). Today, we have over 300 seats, while they came down to 44 (in 2014) and then to 52 (in 2019). Cultural issues should be handled with complete honesty instead of indulging in dirty politics," Trivedi said.

