Speak Out - May 26, 2021

Speak Out - May 26, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 26 2021, 05:04 ist
  • updated: May 26 2021, 05:04 ist

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has expressed confidence that India will continue to shape the “big debates of our times” as he interacted with Permanent Representative Ambassador T S Tirumurti and other officials and diplomats from India to the United Nations.

Read more

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

S Jaishankar
India
Speak Out

What's Brewing

How long can a human live? New research estimates

How long can a human live? New research estimates

Our memory is even better than experts thought

Our memory is even better than experts thought

Pacific braces for 'Super Blood Moon' celestial show

Pacific braces for 'Super Blood Moon' celestial show

IEA's urgent fossil fuel warning earns mixed reception

IEA's urgent fossil fuel warning earns mixed reception

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Funny photos so far

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Funny photos so far

How Covid-19 inflammatory syndrome affects children

How Covid-19 inflammatory syndrome affects children

 