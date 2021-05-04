Speak Out: May 4, 2021

Speak Out: May 4, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 04 2021, 05:43 ist
  • updated: May 04 2021, 07:00 ist

BJP MP Babul Supriyo on Sunday refused to congratulate ruling Trinamool Congress on an emphatic win in the West Bengal Assembly election.

In a Facebook post, Supriyo said voters had made a "historic mistake" and slammed party head Mamata Banerjee, labelling her a "cruel lady".

"Neither will I congratulate Mamata Banerjee... nor do I wish to say I 'respect' the people's verdict... sincerely think people of Bengal made a historic mistake by not giving BJP a chance... by electing this corrupt, incapable, dishonest government and a cruel lady back to power," he said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Assembly Elections 2021
Speak Out
Babul Supriyo
TMC
BJP

What's Brewing

Golden Globes floats reforms to address diversity

Golden Globes floats reforms to address diversity

Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history

Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history

Curbs easing in US, Europe amid disaster in India

Curbs easing in US, Europe amid disaster in India

How long is the solar system's longest day? Venus knows

How long is the solar system's longest day? Venus knows

Fossil of earth's oldest-known mammal found in MP

Fossil of earth's oldest-known mammal found in MP

Panneerselvam, the 'Man Friday' who scored another win

Panneerselvam, the 'Man Friday' who scored another win

Star-Studded concert to aid global Covid vaccine drive

Star-Studded concert to aid global Covid vaccine drive

 