Speak Out: May 4, 2021

BJP MP Babul Supriyo on Sunday refused to congratulate ruling Trinamool Congress on an emphatic win in the West Bengal Assembly election.

In a Facebook post, Supriyo said voters had made a "historic mistake" and slammed party head Mamata Banerjee, labelling her a "cruel lady".

"Neither will I congratulate Mamata Banerjee... nor do I wish to say I 'respect' the people's verdict... sincerely think people of Bengal made a historic mistake by not giving BJP a chance... by electing this corrupt, incapable, dishonest government and a cruel lady back to power," he said.