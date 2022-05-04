Speak Out: May 4, 2022

President Nalin Kumar Kateel, ruled out Bommai's exit.
Terming the speculation of leadership change as "hypothetical", Singh said Bommai is a "common man" and people here like him. Yediyurappa, who was replaced by Bommai in July last year, too said there are no such talks about leadership change and what is going on are mere "speculations".
