Speak Out: May 8, 2021

Defending the Central Vista project, Union Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the cost of Central Vista is about Rs 20,000 crore, over several years and alleged that Congress is doing cheap politics over it.
Reacting to Congress criticism over the project, the Minister said it was Congress was heading the government in 2012 suggested building new Parliament citing current structure is old. The Central Vista Project involved building of new Parliament building, remodelling Central Vista Avenue, and Common Central Secretariat by demolishing the existing structure.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Elon Musk: Memelord or Meme lifter?
Amid India’s Covid-19 crisis, a community mobilises
LGBTQIA people fear invisibility in Covid vaccine data
Lanka Radio broadcasts chants to help India fight Covid
Elon Musk takes a Saturday off from Tesla's troubles
Despite chip shortage, chip innovation is booming
Fake e-passes in HP in names of Trump, Amitabh Bachchan
How to deal with Covid-19 mental health crisis
RIP G Anand: A gifted singer