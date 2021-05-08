Speak Out: May 8, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 08 2021, 06:12 ist
  • updated: May 08 2021, 07:07 ist

Defending the Central Vista project, Union Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the cost of Central Vista is about Rs 20,000 crore, over several years and alleged that Congress is doing cheap politics over it.

Reacting to Congress criticism over the project, the Minister said it was Congress was heading the government in 2012 suggested building new Parliament citing current structure is old. The Central Vista Project involved building of new Parliament building, remodelling Central Vista Avenue, and Common Central Secretariat by demolishing the existing structure.

