Speak Out: November 1, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 01 2021, 10:24 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2021, 10:24 ist

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claimed during a press conference at the KPCC headquarters on Sunday that it was because of the Congress that Narendra Modi had become India's prime minister.

The Leader of Opposition in Assembly said that Congress was the reason for India's independence and as a result, Modi was the PM. He added that if not for Rajiv Gandhi, Indians would not be able to talk on mobile phones.

Siddaramaiah
Congress
Speak Out
Indian Politics
Narendra Modi

