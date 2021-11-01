Speak Out: November 1, 2021

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claimed during a press conference at the KPCC headquarters on Sunday that it was because of the Congress that Narendra Modi had become India's prime minister.
The Leader of Opposition in Assembly said that Congress was the reason for India's independence and as a result, Modi was the PM. He added that if not for Rajiv Gandhi, Indians would not be able to talk on mobile phones.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube