Speak Out: November 11, 2019

In December 2018, the pressure for the Ram temple in Ayodhya was getting stronger, and amid this, Baba Ramdev commented that, "Ram is not a matter of politics, but of country's pride. Ram is our ancestor, our culture, pride, and our soul...He should not be associated with politics."

He added that if people have to construct the temple on their own, it would mean "they either do not respect the judiciary or Parliament".