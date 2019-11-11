Speak Out: November 11, 2019

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 11 2019, 07:55am ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2019, 07:55am ist

In December 2018, the pressure for the Ram temple in Ayodhya was getting stronger, and amid this, Baba Ramdev commented that, "Ram is not a matter of politics, but of country's pride. Ram is our ancestor, our culture, pride, and our soul...He should not be associated with politics."

He added that if people have to construct the temple on their own, it would mean "they either do not respect the judiciary or Parliament".

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Ayodhya
Baba Ramdev
Comments (+)
 