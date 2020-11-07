Speak Out: November 11, 2020

Speak Out: November 11, 2020

DHNS
DHNS,
  Nov 07 2020
  • updated: Nov 07 2020, 07:40 ist

Stressing that there was a need to restore West Bengal's "lost glory", Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the present "appeasement politics" in the state has hurt its age-old tradition of upholding the nation's spiritual consciousness.

