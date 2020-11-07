Speak Out: November 11, 2020

Stressing that there was a need to restore West Bengal's "lost glory", Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the present "appeasement politics" in the state has hurt its age-old tradition of upholding the nation's spiritual consciousness.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
DH Toon | Biden nears poll victory; Trump claims fraud
A letter to the US President, about the next 4 years
Dead Michigan voters' claim spread faster than facts
The greatest state of Pennsylvania. Also, not a state.
Where key states stand in a day of decision for Biden
'Zoo monkeys prefer traffic noise to natural sounds'