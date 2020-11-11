Speak Out: November 11, 2020

Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia may creditably claim a berth in the Narendra Modi cabinet as most of his 19 loyal MLAs, who quit the Congress in March this year to topple the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, have won their respective assembly seats on the BJP ticket in the bypolls whose results came on Tuesday.
