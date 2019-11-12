Speak Out: November 12, 2019

  • Nov 12 2019, 08:09am ist
"The Maharashtra BJP Legislature Party should extend outside support today and after the floor test negotiate. Congi [Congress] coming to power directly or indirectly will destroy the Cong Mukht Bharat project of BJP," tweeted Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, on Monday.

Earlier, last week, the leader said that both the parties need to be together for the larger cause of Hindutva.

