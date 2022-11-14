Speak Out: November 14, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 14 2022, 04:47 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2022, 04:47 ist

Senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Sunday took a dig at former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, wondering whether the party had kept him away from campaigning in the Himachal Pradesh elections as part of a strategy.

"This is the same leader who was never seen in Uttar Pradesh after he lost the election from there. That the Congress took three years to elect its president, speaks volumes about the condition the party is in," the BJP leader said.

