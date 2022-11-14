Senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Sunday took a dig at former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, wondering whether the party had kept him away from campaigning in the Himachal Pradesh elections as part of a strategy.
"This is the same leader who was never seen in Uttar Pradesh after he lost the election from there. That the Congress took three years to elect its president, speaks volumes about the condition the party is in," the BJP leader said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Speak Out: November 14, 2022
How to woo customers using conversational AI
Kherson Diary: No power, no water but the joy just flow
Kerala dhows, pineapples to make presence at Qatar WC
'Black Panther' sequel debuts with $330 mn globally
Modi 'bhakts' on a mission in Telangana
Charles III leads first Remembrance Sunday as king
British Indian WWII spy's story hits London stage
Iranian exile stuck for years in French airport dies
Exploring dazzling Dubai in a day