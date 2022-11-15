Speak Out: November 15, 2022

BJP MP representing the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency, Pratap Simha, triggered a row on Monday after he issued a warning to the authorities to bring down dome-shaped bus shelters.
"If there is a big dome structure with two small domes on either side, it is considered a mosque. I have given three to four days' deadline to the concerned engineers to demolish the structures," Simha stated.
