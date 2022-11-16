Speak Out: November 16, 2022

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said every person living in the country is a 'Hindu' and the DNA of all Indians is the same, and asserted there was no need for anyone to change his way of offering rituals.
