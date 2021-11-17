Speak Out: November 17, 2021

In an audio-visual message, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur called on the media to curb the menace of fake news.

"National Press Day is a day to reflect upon the role of media and the press in raising the issues that matter to the citizens of India. The media is a watchdog and has a key role to play in the vibrant democracy of India.

"On this day, I call upon my friends from media to make all efforts to curb the menace of fake news and fake narratives. The government on its part has taken measures like establishment of fact check unit at Press Information Bureau which has gained popularity," he said.