Speak Out: November 17, 2021

Speak Out: November 17, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 17 2021, 07:05 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2021, 07:05 ist

In an audio-visual message, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur called on the media to curb the menace of fake news.

"National Press Day is a day to reflect upon the role of media and the press in raising the issues that matter to the citizens of India. The media is a watchdog and has a key role to play in the vibrant democracy of India.

"On this day, I call upon my friends from media to make all efforts to curb the menace of fake news and fake narratives. The government on its part has taken measures like establishment of fact check unit at Press Information Bureau which has gained popularity," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Anurag Thakur
National Press Day
Speak Out
Media

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Look left & right before crossing expressway

DH Toon | Look left & right before crossing expressway

'Harry Potter' cast to reunite for 20th year TV special

'Harry Potter' cast to reunite for 20th year TV special

UK tribunal to decide on India-Pak partition diaries

UK tribunal to decide on India-Pak partition diaries

Pot of gold? Cannabis could bring Germany $5 bn a year

Pot of gold? Cannabis could bring Germany $5 bn a year

Scientists find 18 more viruses in China's wet markets

Scientists find 18 more viruses in China's wet markets

Puneeth Rajkumar to get Karnataka Ratna award

Puneeth Rajkumar to get Karnataka Ratna award

Aapda mein avsar? Pharma cos minting $1K/sec from jabs

Aapda mein avsar? Pharma cos minting $1K/sec from jabs

How do pigeons find their way home?

How do pigeons find their way home?

DH Radio | Bengaluru public transport needs more buses

DH Radio | Bengaluru public transport needs more buses

 