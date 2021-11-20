Speak Out: November 20, 2021

DH Web Desk
  • Nov 20 2021, 06:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2021, 06:53 ist

In a victory to farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a rollback of the three farm laws with a public apology for his inability to explain the reforms, which were “as pure as light”, to them.

In a televised address, Modi said the three farm laws will be repealed in the upcoming winter session of Parliament and announced a committee with nominees from the Central and State governments to examine farm sector issues such as zero-budget farming, change in crop pattern, and transparency in deciding the minimum support price for farm produce.

Speak Out
Narendra Modi
BJP
farmers
farm laws
Farmer protests
Uttar Pradesh
Punjab

Bengaluru: Pedestrianise, boost air quality

Guptill surpasses Kohli to become top T20I run-scorer

Bunty Aur Babli 2 review: A dull comedy caper

Is China building serial dams for 'water war' in Asia?

Those who led the farmers' movement

