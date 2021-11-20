Speak Out: November 20, 2021

In a victory to farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a rollback of the three farm laws with a public apology for his inability to explain the reforms, which were “as pure as light”, to them.

In a televised address, Modi said the three farm laws will be repealed in the upcoming winter session of Parliament and announced a committee with nominees from the Central and State governments to examine farm sector issues such as zero-budget farming, change in crop pattern, and transparency in deciding the minimum support price for farm produce.

