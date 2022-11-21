Speak Out: November 21, 2022

With the stage set for municipal elections in Delhi after the withdrawal of nominations, parties hit the campaign trail on Sunday with Arvind Kejriwal leading the charge for AAP while the BJP unleashed 14 senior leaders, including party chief J P Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, to woo Delhi voters.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | 'Break language barrier', says PM
In Pics | Fireworks dazzle as FIFA World Cup kicks off
Climate activists occupy Gordon Ramsay restaurant
Tamils in Varanasi call Kashi Tamil Sangamam unique
Heading to a 'Bedouin tent' stadium for World Cup
Why Chris Hemsworth is taking break from acting
Indian experts welcome COP27's 'loss & damage' fund
What books does Murakami find disappointing? His own