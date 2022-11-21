Speak Out: November 21, 2022

Speak Out: November 21, 2022

With the stage set for municipal elections in Delhi after the withdrawal of nominations, parties hit the campaign trail on Sunday with Arvind Kejriwal leading the charge for AAP while the BJP unleashed 14 senior leaders, including party chief J P Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, to woo Delhi voters.

