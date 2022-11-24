Speak Out: November 24, 2022

Speak Out: November 24, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 24 2022, 05:08 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2022, 05:08 ist

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi looks like "Saddam Hussein", the former Iraqi dictator, and it would have been better had he modelled his appearance like Sardar Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru or Mahatma Gandhi. Hitting back, senior Congress leader Manish Tewari said the Assm CM was sounding like a "petty troll".

Speak Out
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Rahul Gandhi
Indian Politics
India News

