Speak Out: November 25, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 25 2021, 07:31 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2021, 07:31 ist

Hours before calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday had a meeting with his outspoken critic within the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Subramanian Swamy, surprising many in the political circles.

