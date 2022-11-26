Speak Out: November 26, 2022

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have started door-to-door public interaction and appeal for people's votes for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.
Union Minister Smriti Irani interacted with people in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency which is set to go for polling on Wednesday. She addressed the people at a public rally in the constituency and appealed them to vote in large numbers for the BJP candidates.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Fixing history's errors: Who's next?
Warm up with these cosy, charming films
Ear to black holes, astronomers hunt gravity waves
End of Qatar's football project or just the start?
Global wildlife summit approves shark protection plan
Dhawan doesn't get the accolades he deserves: Shastri
Locals rename village after 26/11 martyr in Maharashtra
WC betting: Brazil's loss shows India's potential
What if the dinosaurs hadn't gone extinct?