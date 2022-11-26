Speak Out: November 26, 2022

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have started door-to-door public interaction and appeal for people's votes for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

Union Minister Smriti Irani interacted with people in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency which is set to go for polling on Wednesday. She addressed the people at a public rally in the constituency and appealed them to vote in large numbers for the BJP candidates.

