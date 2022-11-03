Speak Out: November 3, 2022

Speak Out: November 3, 2022

Today's Speak Out!

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 03 2022, 07:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2022, 07:43 ist

After a brief lull, the Rajasthan Congress appears to be heading towards another round of trouble, with Sachin Pilot on Wednesday targeting Ashok Gehlot for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s praise of the Chief Minister, saying it is “interesting” and “cannot be taken lightly”. 

Pilot also reminded the party high command about the “pending” decisions on change in leadership in the state government and disciplinary action against three Gehlot loyalists, who were issued show cause notices for sabotaging the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on September 25.

