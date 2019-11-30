Speak Out: November 30, 2019

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reacted to questions of secularism. On being asked whether the Shiv Sena was becoming secular since the party has forged alliance with the Congress and NCP, Thackeray replied, “First you tell me what is the meaning of secular. [Secular is] whatever there is in the Constitution.” He made this statement while addressing his first press conference after taking oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra. However, he also shared his concern over farmers issue in the state asked for immediate enquiry.

