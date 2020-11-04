Speak Out - November 4, 2020

Speak Out - November 4, 2020

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 04 2020, 08:47 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2020, 08:47 ist

In a piercing attack on the Opposition during the Bihar poll campaign, PM Narendra Modi alleged that they have reservations about chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Speak Out
Narendra Modi
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
Bihar

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Congress at its lowest tally in Rajya Sabha

DH Toon | Congress at its lowest tally in Rajya Sabha

'Miracle' girl rescued 91 hours after Turkey earthquake

'Miracle' girl rescued 91 hours after Turkey earthquake

'Change species names to honor indigenous peoples'

'Change species names to honor indigenous peoples'

Dubai ruler joins coronavirus vaccine trial

Dubai ruler joins coronavirus vaccine trial

2020 US Elections: What you need to know right now

2020 US Elections: What you need to know right now

Pursuing art as a hobby can be therapeutic

Pursuing art as a hobby can be therapeutic

It's here: What to watch on Election Day in America

It's here: What to watch on Election Day in America

 