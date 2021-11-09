Speak Out: November 9, 2021

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday sought to assure the Hindus, who had 'migrated' from Kairana town in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, allegedly after 'threats' from the Muslims during the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) regime.
''Traders and others were forced to leave the town and migrate elsewhere after being threatened by criminals....those families are now returning,'' Adityanath said while addressing a public meeting at Kairana.
