Speak Out: November 9, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 09 2021, 06:02 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2021, 06:02 ist

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday sought to assure the Hindus, who had 'migrated' from Kairana town in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, allegedly after 'threats' from the Muslims during the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) regime.

''Traders and others were forced to leave the town and migrate elsewhere after being threatened by criminals....those families are now returning,'' Adityanath said while addressing a public meeting at Kairana.

Also Read | Supreme Court proposes to appoint retired High Court judge to monitor Lakhimpur violence case probe

Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath
Speak Out
Indian Politics

